Free session at new yoga studio Yoga Therapy For You in Epworth

Harmony of mind, body and spirit is promised with a free yoga session this week’s great reader offer from Yoga Therapy For You in conjunction with the Epworth Bells.

The newly opened yoga studio at 16 High Street, Epworth DN9 1ET, is run by Carmen Bratton, who has been teaching yoga for five years and practicing for 10 years. Carmen is also Complimentary National Health Care registered and gets many referrals from GPs.

To take advantage of this offer simply fill in the coupon on Page 14 of the October 6 edition of the Epworth Bells, call for availability of whichever session you choose and Carmen will give you your first session worth £8 absolutely free, between October 6 and 11. Sessions for those aged 16 and upwards, can be tailored for individual needs and abilities after filling in a questionnaire and speaking to yoga expert Carmen.

Carmen said: “I teach all abilities from beginners up to advanced practitioners. After a first session and on advice students can take a more genteel or more dynamic class. Having experienced the transformative healing power of yoga in my own life through my own practice I urge others to take part.”

She added: “I urge people to take up this offer. Even if you’ve never been to a yoga class before there’s nothing to lose as the first session is free. Come along and find out what it’s about. If you don’t want to come again it’s cost you nothing.”

Classes include hata yoga, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday; beginners yoga, Monday, Thursday; restorative yoga, Tuesday, Friday; ashtanga yoga, Tuesday and Thursday; relaxation and meditation, Thursday and therapeutic yoga, Tuesday.

In addition there are one-to-one tuition sessions and group therapy sessions and classes. The studio is closed on Wednesdays.

All students and clients must book in for classes, workshops and appointments as spaces are limited. Advance bookings can be made online or in the studio.

All new students and clients will be required to fill in a health questionnaire; all equipment is provided, but you are welcome to bring your own mat if you prefer; wear clothes that allow you to move freely – shorts, leggings, T-shirt/vest top. It is advised that yoga be practised on an empty stomach. To book a session call 0770 9987228 or visit the www.yogatherapyforyou.co.uk website.