Free race card worth £3 offer at Doncaster Racecourse’s Racing Post Trophy

Horses will be in the stalls and chomping at the bit during the Racing Post Trophy meeting on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

And Doncaster Racecourse has teamed up with the Epworth Bells for this week’s great reader offer.

The Racecourse and the Epworth Bells are offering readers a FREE racecard – worth £3 – for the Racing Post Trophy tomorrow, Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22, when they purchase a Grandstand Enclosure ticket at the grandstand entrance on the day, and produce the voucher on page 14 of the October 20 edition of the Epworth Bells.

In addition to this great offer racegoers can enjoy seeing the Best Dressed Lady from the St Leger who will now compete in the Go Racing in Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady competition held on Saturday October 22 at the racecourse.

The Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster Racecourse attracts some of the UK’s top up and coming racehorses, and covers two days of top class racing on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22.

The final Group One race at Doncaster of the popular British Flat Racing season, the Racing Post Trophy, which takes place on Saturday, has seen some greats through the winning post such as last year’s Racing Post Trophy winner Marcel and 2014 Ladbrokes St Leger winner, Kingston Hill.

A course spokeswoman said: “Racing Post Trophy Day will also see the crowning of the ‘Go Racing in Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady’. The competition will bring together nine winner’s from the county’s ‘Best Dressed Lady’ competitions held between May and September, including Doncaster’s very own Best Dressed Lady, Maria Gledhill from Rossington. The ladies will battle it out in the style stakes for the chance to claim the coveted title and a prize package which includes the chance to become the face of Go Racing in Yorkshire’s 2017 campaign.”

Following the last race on Saturday, visitors are also invited to the Exhibition Hall to party with the PYT’s – a male and female fronted six-piece band with a repertoire including rock, pop, fun, soul, RnB and disco.

To claim your free race card all you need to do is fill in your details on the coupon opposite and hand in to the ticket booth at the Grandstand Entrance when you purchase your Grandstand ticket on either Friday 21 or Saturday October 22.