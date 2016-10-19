Free race card worth £3 offer at Doncaster Raccecourse

Racegoers will be under starters orders during the Racing Post Trophy meeting at Doncaster Racecourse tomorrow and Saturday.

The Racecourse and the Doncaster Free Press are offering readers a FREE racecard – worth £3 – for the Racing Post Trophy tomorrow, Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22, when they purchase a Grandstand Enclosure ticket at the Grandstand Entrance on the day and produce the voucher on page 28 of the Doncaster Free Press, edition October 20.

In addition to this great offer racegoers can enjoy seeing the Best Dressed Lady from the St Leger who will now compete in the Go Racing in Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady competition held on Saturday October 22 at the racecourse.

The Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster Racecourse attracts some of the UK’s top up and coming racehorses, and covers two days of top class racing on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22.

The final Group One race of the British Flat Racing season, the Racing Post Trophy, takes place on Saturday.

Following the last race on Saturday, visitors are also invited to the Exhibition Hall to party with the PYT’s – a male and female fronted six-piece band with a repertoire including rock, pop, fun, soul, RnB and disco.