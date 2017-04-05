Free park and ride for Sheffield Half Marathon event

Runners and supporters of the Yorkshire Half Marathon in Sheffield can park for free at the city's park and ride sites.

The event will see thousands of runners take to the streets on Sunday, April 9, from 9.30am.

Those taking part and event spectators can use all of Sheffield's park and ride sites for free on the day, including Middlewood, Malin Bridge, Nunnery Square, Meadowhall Interchange and Halfway.

A number of roads will be closed on the day of the event and as a result some bus services will be diverted in the city centre and along the route. Services affected are those which use Arundel Gate, Ecclesall Road, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Limb Lane, Ecclesall Road South and Pinstone Street.

Service 4A will be diverted via Nether Edge and Abbeydale Road to serve Tesco, services 81/82 Ecclesall and 88 Bents Green to Ecclesall Road will be suspended until 2pm.

Derbyshire-bound services 65 and 272 will divert outbound via Abbeydale Road and Owler Bar Roundabout to the normal route at Fox House.

Stagecoach Supertram services will not be affected and extra early trams will operate to the event.