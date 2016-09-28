Free hot drink and cake offer at The Flower Shop in Askern

A hot steaming tea or coffee and a delicious slice of homemade cake is this week’s great free offer in the Free Press.

The Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with The Flower Shop in Askern to celebrate opening of its new in-store cafe.

Simply cut out the coupon on page 62 of the Doncaster Free press and hand it in at The Flower Shop at 14 to 15 Station Road, Askern, to receive your free tasty treat, between September 29 to October 5. The Flower Shop itself has been open for the past 17 months and sells beautiful blooms, as well as special gifts including a range of beautifully scented candles.

Owner, Val Lind, said she was always interested in opening a coffee shop and welcomed the public to come along and added: “I urge people to visit us. They can look around the shop and then enjoy a hot coffee. We currently run a Freebie Friday offer on Facebook giving away a bouquet of flowers every week. The Facebook site is www.facebook.com/The-Flower-Shop-385906711601642/reviews. We thought that offering this free hot drink with a slice of homemade cake would be an extra way of thanking customers.”

There is ample free parking across from Val’s shop. Opening hours are 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.