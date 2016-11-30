Free garlic bread worth £3 at Mozarella’s Pizza takeaway in Intake

The only pizza takeaway in Yorkshire and Humberside that represented the region in the finals of the British Takeaway awards in London earlier this year, has teamed up with the Free press for this week’s great reader offer.

In conjunction with the Doncaster Free Press, Mozarellas, of Leicester Avenue, Doncaster, is offering a free garlic bread worth £3 for readers who fill in and present the coupon in the December 1 edition of the Doncaster Free press at the parlour during opening hours, 4.30-11pm, seven-days-a-week.

Mozzarellas offers pizzas, kebabs and burgers to Doncaster and the surrounding areas. Order online and have your food ready upon arrival at the shop, or have it delivered directly to your door.

The parlour has a quality selection of pizzas and the extensive menu also includes a range of tasty kebabs, like the house special and deliciously experimental burgers, such as the Siciliano and the Juicy Lucy.

Owner, Erkan Kinal, who opened the pizza parlour only two years ago and who takes great pride in the service he gives, said: “I’m offering this great deal as a thank you for the support of customers. Next time I intend to win takeaway of the year for this area.” To order call in or call on 01302 367474.