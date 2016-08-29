Free delicious summer cocktail in Epworth

What better way to enjoy a sunny summer’s evening than with a delicious refreshing cocktail - and the Bells has teamed up with the White Bear at Epworth to offer you one completely free.

Try a lovely limoncello-based cocktail, that would normally cost you £6, at The White Bear pub and restaurant. You pay absolutely nothing, with this week’s great offer in the Epworth Bells.

The White Bear in Belton Road will mix your cocktail and present it on receipt of the coupon that can be found on page 14 in this week’s Epworth Bells.

Just fill in the coupon details and exchange it for your special treat, then enjoy the experience.

White Bear couple Matt Lees and Pauline Garner are highly experienced restaurateurs and place customer satisfaction at the top of their list.

Sample a dish from their menu to find out why the White Bear has gained a lasting, solid reputation for fine dining.

Meal choices change each day at the busy restaurant, but those with a sweet tooth can anticipate such delights as Malteser mousse, sticky toffee pudding, Toblerone cheesecake, white chocolate and butterscotch cheesecake, or lemon meringue gateau, to name but a few sweet temptations.

The cocktail offer runs until Wednesday, August 31. Call in just to enjoy your drink, or stay for longer and try the food at the country eatery,

You may like to try another cocktail; choose from French 75, Espresso Martini, Boozy Bakewell, and Bear Necessity to name just a few.

Booking for meals is essential at weekends. But the White Bear is a great place to get together with colleagues, family or friends for birthdays, anniversaries or any other kind of celebration.

Cheese boards can become platters for two with cheddar, stilton and brie served with homemade red onion marmalade and a selection of cheese biscuits, all for £7.50 for one person or £13 for two sharing. Three-course meals with trimmings are always available. The White Bear aims to cater for all tastes, with vegetarian and gluten-free choices and all food made fresh to order.

Choose from the daily options of starters, main courses and desserts. To book a table, or for more information, call 01427 872544.