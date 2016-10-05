Free cuppa for every reader at The Gate House in Doncaster

Free Press readers wanting to treat themselves can enjoy a free drink at The Gate House pub in Priory Walk, as part of this week’s fantastic reader offer.

This week your Free Press has teamed up with the top town centre venue, to offer lucky readers a free large nonrefillable tea or coffee, worth £1.05.

To claim this fantastic offer, all you have to do is cut out and keep the coupon on page 53 of the October 6 edition of the Doncaster Free Press and present it when you order your drink. The offer is available from today (October 6) until Wednesday October 12 and can be claimed at any time.

The pub is open from 8am to midnight from Monday to Thursday and also on Sunday. On Friday and Saturday the venues is open from 8am to 1am. It is a popular meeting place offering a wide selection of drinks and food served throughout the day and meals that keep customers returning.

The Gate House will be hosting a charity event on October 28 to raise funds for Headway – The brain injury association e event runs from 2pm and includes live music, tombola, raffle prizes and more. The Gate House manager said: “It is a pleasure to offer this great deal in the Free Press to our loyal customers.”