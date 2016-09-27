Free course to help people living with and beyond cancer

A free six-week course is being held by Macmillan in partnership with Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

Called Helping Overcome Problems Effectively (HOPE) it is a self-management course available to anyone living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

The course starts on Monday October 3 and is being held between 2pm and 4.30pm at Open Door, Albion Street, Grimsby, DN32 7DL.

Marie Coy, Macmillan recovery package project manager, who will be helping to run the course, said: “The HOPE course is a wonderful opportunity to meet and make new friendships with other cancer survivors and together find new ways to help take more control of the stress and emotional difficulties of getting back to a new and meaningful life again.”

She added: “The course is designed to look at ways to help people manage the day-to-day impact of living with a cancer diagnosis. It will cover subjects such as managing symptoms better, dealing with emotions, coping with fatigue and it will provide tips on how to communicate with doctors, health workers, family and friends.”

It aims to:

· Enable people to share their experiences with others

· Help people recognise their strengths and become more positive

· Help people feel more confident in dealing with their feelings

· Increase people’s ability to deal with stressful situations

· Teach some simple relaxation techniques

· Show people how to make plans and achieve goals that can help make changes for the better

Anyone wanting further information about the course, or to book a place, should ring Marie Coy on (01724) 282282 extension 5363 or email: mariecoy@nhs.net or ring Sue Wilson on (01472) 874111 extension 1134 or email: sue.wilson36@nhs.net