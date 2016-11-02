Fraud training introduced for Doncaster hospital staff

Special training is being offered to hospital staff in Doncaster to help them spot the signs of fraud and how to report it.

Workers at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital are undergoing the sessions as part of Fraud Awareness Month and International Fraud Month in November.

The trust’s counter fraud specialist Mark Bishop will be promoting anti-fraud messages to staff, patients and the general public who use hospital services.

Mark said: “The key messages are that we will not tolerate any type of fraud against the NHS and take any and all allegations of fraud very seriously.”

Fraud in the NHS takes many forms, such as patients and the public getting free prescriptions when not entitled to them.