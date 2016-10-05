Former South Yorkshire Police inspector unveils latest murder mystery book

A convicted murder is now walking the streets as a free man.

However, there’s no need to be alarmed - for this forms the basis of a new novel penned by crime-fighter turned crime-writer Michael Fowler.

Michael Fowler at his desk.

The retired police inspector spent 30 years bringing murderers, rapists and other serious offenders to justice across South Yorkshire.

But since retiring he has carved out a successful second career as a crime novelist - and has just launched his new book Shadow of the Beast.

And the main character of the story detective sergeant Hunter Kerr shares many traits with the writer himself.

Michael, aged 58, of Swinton, said: “I am inextricably linked with Kerr.

“His career shadows mine to an extent and many of his experiences were mine only fictionalised for the novels.

“South Yorkshire remains a key element in the books, it’s Kerr’s patch and we both know it well.”

The book sees a cold case link to a notorious killer who having served his time for the murder of a young girl is now walking the streets as a free man in the fictional town of Barnwell.

This is Michael’s fifth DS Hunter Kerr novel and marks a return to the character following the publication of standalone book ‘Chasing Ghosts’, and another novel ‘Scream, You Die’, which forms the basis of a new series.

But Michael said he was glad to be returning to the character he knows best of all.

He added: “Returning to Hunter Kerr was like meeting up with an old friend.

“Police procedural books need to follow a line of enquiry and my 30 years with South Yorkshire Police means every step is as authentic as possible, but Hunter is also his own man and does things his own way too.

“I think readers like an element of maverick with their fictional detectives and Hunter Kerr is no exception to the rule.”

Since retiring in 2006 and launching his second career, Michael is estimated to have sold around 40, 000 books worldwide.

Shadow of the Beast is published in paperback and in eBook form.

Fans of his work will get the chance to ask questions about his latest release during an evening talk at Stocksbridge Library on Monday, October 17, at 2pm.

For more details about where you can get hold of a copy visit www.mjfowler.co.uk