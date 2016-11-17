Former South Yorkshire police chief uses book to deny 'black propaganda' campaign after Hillsborough disaster

Former South Yorkshire police chief Norman Bettison has denied being part of a 'black propaganda' conspiracy after the Hillsborough disaster in a book where he claims to have become 'a symbol for something that had been mythologised over a quarter of a century'.

Sir Norman, who was a Chief Inspector at South Yorkshire Police, has complained of being made the 'poster boy for conspiracy theorists and the whipping boy for revenge' since the publication of the 2012 Hillsborough Independent Panel report into Britain's worst sporting disaster in 1989.

He said had been caught up in a 'witch-hunt' over the accusation that he 'conspired with others to cover-up the true causes of the Hillsborough disaster'.

His book, defending his role in the aftermath of Hillsborough, has been criticised by families of the victims, with one suggesting it may be an attempt to preserve his knighthood.

The Hillsborough Independent Panel report report, which prompted new inquests to be launched into the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans, revealed that South Yorkshire Police 'sought to establish a case emphasising exceptional levels of drunkenness and aggression among Liverpool fans'.

In his book Hillsborough Untold: Aftermath of a Disaster, Sir Norman, who denies being involved in 'concocting black propaganda', said attention was focused on his role after he was named by Trevor Hicks, then President of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, as being at the heart of a 'dirty tricks campaign'.

The former officer then described the chain of events that led to him being forced to resign from West Yorkshire Police a month after the publication of the report, amid an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission into the aftermath of the disaster.

This included deciding to issue an 'ill-thought out' public statement about the disaster, following the publication of the report, in which he said fans' behaviour made the job of the police harder

Though praising the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in his book, Sir Norman said it was neither definitive nor independent and added that it made 'no allegations of wrongdoing by any person'.

He added: "What no report, or book, can every lay claim to is a monopoly on the truth. Even if an author asserts it on their title page.

"Politicians, campaigners and many in the press have, however, seized upon it as a gospel testifying to a criminal conspiracy that had suppressed the truth for a quarter of a century.

"I was the only person named in the report that remained alive and who was still serving as a police officer. The last man standing, so to speak.

"I had been also been a public figure in Merseyside and had risen to the rank of Chief Constable. I immediately became the poster boy for conspiracy theorists...and the whipping boy for revenge."

In April, the jury at the new inquests into the disaster ruled that the 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed and that a catalogue of failings by police and the ambulance services contributed to their deaths.

Sir Norman gave evidence at the inquests over four days, during which he denied saying to a civil servant in the days after the tragedy that police would concoct a story about Liverpool fans being drunk at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium.

He wrote: "My own cameo contribution to the coronial proceedings had nothing to do with providing answers about the cause or circumstances of deaths of any of those individuals.

"Even though I was on hand in 1989 and had something to say. That wasn't why I was invited to appear.

"I wasn't summoned, either, because there was any suspicion that I had some responsibility of accountability for those deaths. I hadn't been involved in the planning or the command of the fateful police operation.

"I was there, at the Warrington Court for four days, because I had become a symbol for something that had been mythologised over a quarter of a century.

"Some people genuinely believe that there had been a conspiracy within South Yorkshire Police that started as soon as the disaster occurred. A conspiracy to deflect the blame away from the force and place it instead on the fans.

"I had, through fate and circumstance, become the most recognised name whenever this tale of conspiracy was re-told. I was there to be tested. I was on 'trial'."

Trevor Hicks, a Keighley businessman whose two teenage daughters died in the disaster, said Sir Norman was 'perfectly entitled to write anything he wants', but that his timing was 'insensitive as normal'.

He said: "I haven't read the book but am told it is not going to sell in big quantities because it is just a load of 'poor old me'. He is on a huge pension and he should have been fired, then he wouldn't have a pension.

"What does he hope to achieve by it? Is he trying to hang onto his knighthood or it is just to make money?

"I will not be buying it, if he were to send an autographed copy to me I would send it back."

Sir Norman's book contains a number of criticisms of police watchdog the IPCC over its Hillsborough investigation, saying its launch 'seemed to be shaped as much by popular attitudes as it was by prima facie evidence'.

A spokeswoman for the IPCC said it was carrying out its work 'thoroughly, efficiently, and independently'.

She said: "The Hillsborough investigation is the biggest criminal investigation into alleged police wrongdoing undertaken in this country.

"Since it became fully operational in June 2013, more than 10,000 lines of inquiry have been pursued, over 4,000 witness statements recorded and over 7,000 exhibits have been obtained and analysed.

"This is in addition to the 26,000 documents received from the Hillsborough Independent Panel. During this time the investigation team supported the Hillsborough inquests by providing coroner Sir John Goldring with evidence he required to conduct these proceedings, which were the longest running in British legal history.

"We remain on track to deliver full evidence files to the Crown Prosecution Service at the turn of the year, to enable decisions on criminal charges to be made."

The spokeswoman added that its officials did not think the book 'has a significant adverse impact on the ongoing criminal investigation'.

Hillsborough Untold: Aftermath of a Disaster, published today, is said by Sir Norman to be aimed at his grand-daughters, Olivia and Freya, so they can make up their minds about his role in aftermath of the 1989 tragedy.

Biteback Publishing said the proceeds would be donated to charity.

A spokesman said it was hoped the book will help 'add to the narrative' of what happened.

Barry Devonside, who lost his son Christopher in the disaster, has previously said he was 'saddened and disappointed' at the former officer's decision to write the book.

Protesters arrested as Sheffield tree fellers start cutting down trees in 'middle of the night'

Car abandoned after police chase from Sheffield to Rotherham

Woman killed in house fire in Rotherham

{Former South Yorkshire police chief uses book to deny 'black propaganda' campaign after Hillsborough disaster|Former South Yorkshire police chief uses book to deny 'black propaganda' campaign after Hillsborough disaster|click here}

1973: We want YOUR memories

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE