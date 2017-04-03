Search

Former Sheffield Star journalist who rose to become deputy editor of Daily Mail dies at 54

Mr Carter began his journalistic career at The Star.

A journalist who began his career at The Star before later rising to deputy editor of the Daily Mail has died at the age of 54.

Paul Carter died after a long battle against cancer - an illness he had fought many times, according to the newspaper's online obituary.

Mr Carter began his career in Sheffield in the 1980s as a news reporter and later became a sub-editor at our York Street offices before joining the Daily Express in 1987, where he held a number of senior positions.

He joined the Daily Mail in 2000 and editor Paul Dacre said: "Paul was one of the most brilliant all-round journalists I have worked with and in his 17 years here made an incalculable contribution to the Mail’s success.

"He is a huge loss both to the paper and to the many colleagues whom he befriended and mentored."

Mr Carter died peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital in London on Wednesday night.