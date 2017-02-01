Former Sheffield MP honoured today with papal knighthood

Former Sheffield MP and Labour minister Sir Patrick Duffy has been awarded a papal knighthood at a ceremony in Doncaster today.

The 96-year-old, of Doncaster, was this afternoon invested as Knight Commander of the Order of St Gregory the Great during a ceremony at St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road.

Sir Patrick Duffy receives his papal knighthood in Doncaster.

The ceremony took place during a thanksgiving mass and Sir Patrick was flanked by two uniformed knights when he received the honour. He received an insignia while a citation was read.

Sir Patrick described receiving the papal knighthood as a "great honour not only for himself, but also for his parish in Doncaster, the deanery and Hallam diocese."

The papal knighthood is awarded to men and women in recognition of their personal service to the Roman Catholic Church.

Sir Patrick served as the MP for the former constituency of Sheffield Attercliffe between 1970 and 1992.

He was also navy minister during the Callaghan government of the late 1970s, and served as president of the NATO Assembly.