Former postie wins achiever’s award

One of Misterton’s former postmen, who has taken up a number of voluntary roles on retirement, has been awarded an Achiever’s Award by the district council.

Malcolm Moody was presented with his award by the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Jim Anderson, (pictured) at an awards ceremony in March.

He was nominated for his caring attitude to residents when in employment and for the many unpaid tasks he has taken on since: Misterton Bowls Club, North Notts Lions (regularly appearing as Santa), painting the scenery for the West Stockwith Players’ annual pantomime – and more.