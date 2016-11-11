Former Inspiral Carpets singer announces Christmas concert at Doncaster village pub

Former Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley has announced an intimate Christmas concert at a Doncaster village pub.

The singer, who enjoyed major success in the 90s as part of the Madchester scene with hitss such as This Is How It Feels, Dragging Me Down and Saturn 5, will appear at The Hatfield Chase on December 23.

Tom, 51, joined the Inspiral Carpets as lead vocalist in 1989 and after the band split in the 90s, he launched a solo career and he has released six solo albums.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.