Former Doncaster Rovers star dies at 66

Former Doncaster Rovers star Bill Green has died at the age of 66.

Green, who was also a former manager of Scunthorpe United, died yesterday, according to the club's website.

Bill Green, third from right, middle row during the 1983-84 season.

He was part of the squad which won promotion from Division Four as runners-up during the 1983-84 season, making eleven appearances and scoring one goal for the side, managed by Billy Bremner.

Born in Newcastle in 1950, Green began his career at Hartlepool United in 1969 where he remained for four years, playing over 130 games before nearly matching that figure with Carlisle United over the following three seasons.

He signed for West Ham United in 1976, where he would remain for two terms before moving to Peterborough for a campaign. In 1979 he signed for Chesterfield, spending four years at Saltergate. He would make 160 appearances, scoring five goals.

His final club as a player was Doncaster Rovers, before he retired from playing in 1984.

His association with Scunthorpe began in October 1984 when he was made assistant boss.

Green would succeed the following manager Mick Buxton to take over in February 1991, immediately winning the favour of the local supporters by taking the club to the play-offs.

He would do the same 12 months later as United achieved their first Wembley appearance, losing narrowly to Blackpool in the final. He left the club in January 1993 with a managerial record of 43 wins and 32 draws in 101 games, with just 26 defeats at the helm.

Since leaving the club, he managed Buxton between 1994 and 1996 before having a caretaker stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 2002.

He then turned his hand to scouting, first becoming the Chief European Scout at Wigan Athletic before moving to a similar role at Derby County.

Prior to his passing, he was Head of Recruitment at Southampton.