Former Doncaster Free Press offices go on market

The former offices of the Doncaster Free Press have gone on the property market.

Part of our former premises in Sunny Bar have been made available to let - and are being touted as potential town centre offices.

A section of the building, which contains one of our former newsrooms, is being marketed to let by property company Fisher German.

The other part of the building is currently occupied by the M25 Group, the organisation which helps the homeless community and was opened as a series of self-contained flats, communal areas and an advice and help centre in 2015.

The Free Press moved out of the Sunny Bar building in 2014 after 89 years in the distinctive red-brick building which was built in 1902.

The very first edition of the newspaper was produced there in 1925, the brainchild of local printer and publisher Richard "Dickie" Crowther and more than 4,500 editions were published at Sunny Bar before our move to Printing Office Street, where the newspaper is currently based.

The paper first hit the streets on June 18, 1925 under the title of Doncaster Free Press and Courier of Coming Events, priced at just 1/2d.