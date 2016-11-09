Former Doncaster doctor sentenced to more time in prison for sexually abusing patients

A ‘despicable’ Doncaster doctor who used his position to sexually abuse patients as young as 12 has been jailed for a further 30 months after eight more of his victims came forward.

Andrew Johnson, was jailed for 11 years and three months in 2014 for a string of sex offences, half of which related to the sexual abuse of four patients over a period of more than 35 years.

Johnson was sentenced to a further two-and-a-half-years at Sheffield Crown Court today, when the 64-year-old pleaded guilty to abusing a further eight patients during consultations at his surgery in Bawtry.

This brings his total jail term to 14 years and two months.

The court heard how the latest catalog of 12 charges brought against the disgraced doctor were as a result of his victims coming forward following the press attention around his trial and subsequent sentencing in 2014.

The charges relate to abuse carried out at his surgery between 1978 and 1997, and involve young girls aged 12, 14 and 16 as well as five women aged between 18 and 35.

The court heard how Johnson abused his victims during examinations, and told them that his actions were part of his medical care.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Campbell read out impact statements from all eight of his victims, three of whom were pregnant while Johnson abused them.

The court heard how one of his pregnant victims was so traumatised by his abuse that she had herself sterilised because she could not bear the thought of being pregnant again.

One victim said in their statement that they believed the abuse caused them to self-harm, while another said she had been racked with guilt for more than 35 years because of feeling too afraid to report the abuse.

Sentencing Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Johnson to two-and-a-half years which is the maximum he could, when accounting for sentencing guidelines, previous sentencing appeals and Johnson’s guilty pleas.

He said: “It has to be emphasised that you are not just a predator who sexually abused women and their trust in you as a doctor but you are also a paedophile who readily preyed on children.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who has been overseeing the investigation into Johnson since 2010, said: “Johnson completely and utterly abused his position and today marks the culmination of an over five-year investigation.

“The past has finally caught up with Johnson and I’m indebted to the victims who have bravely come forward over the past few years to report these horrific crimes committed by a local GP who was in a position of trust.

“I hope that the victims feel some reassurance from today’s hearing.

“Johnson preyed on young girls aged between 12 and 16 and he also preyed on women and pregnant women, who attended his surgery over many years.

“He is a sexual predator, and was also described by the judge as a paedophile preying on young children. On his own admission, he was unable to remember precisely how many victims he had abused.

“The judge also praised the police for a throughout and comprehensive investigation and I echo his praise for the investigating team who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Johnson was struck off by the General Medical Council (GMC) prior to the police investigation beginning in 2010.