Former Doncaster bus driver's old vehicle brought out of museum retirement for his funeral

A Doncaster bus driver will make his final journey this afternoon - with the vehicle he used to drive carrying mourners to his funeral.

Ronald Stapleton, who died earlier this month, will have the unusual double decker tribute as the funeral procession makes its way from his home in Barnby Dun to Doncaster's Rose HilL Crematorium this afternoon.

The bus as it looked in the early 70s.

Mr Stapleton, 85, who was a driver for Yorkshire Traction for most of his career, was also a committed bus enthusiast and bought the old South Yorkshire Motors Albion Valiant in the early 70s and for many years it was his pride and joy.

However, he later had to sell it but in the wake of his death, his family have tracked the vehicle down to a West Yorkshire museum and it will form part of the cortege at this afternoon's ceremony.

Daughter Val Pierrepoint said: "Dad was obsessed by transport, a real bus enthusiast.

"He reluctantly let the bus go years ago but we tracked it down to Dewsbury Bus Museum.

Mr Stapleton in the advert for Williams and Glyn's Bank.

"When we contacted them they said they would bring the bus as it still runs today and follow the funeral procession to the crematorium."

The bus will arrive at Meadowfield Road, Barnby Dun at 2.30pm and the funeral will leave the bungalow at 2.50pm to head to the crematorium.

Mr Stapleton, a father of four, was born in Barnsley but lived most of his life in Doncaster, working for Yorkshire Traction who let him store the bus in their depot.

The bus - with the registration TWY 8 - dates from 1950 - and is still used by the musuem for open days and events.

Mr Stapleton even featured in an advert for Williams and Glyn's Bank in the early 1970s alongside the vehicle.