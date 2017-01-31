Forget Viagra, acupuncture could help men last longer in the bedroom, say Sheffield University experts

Acupuncture could help men stave off erectile disfunction and last longer in the bedroom, experts from Sheffield University have revealed.

The new report claims that acupuncture could help men with premature ejaculation and that Chinese herbal medicine, Ayurvedic herbal medicine and a Korean topical cream also have significant desirable effects.

Experts say the finding could bring welcome relief for men who have not got Viagra out of embarrassment or who are unable to see a doctor.

'It's important to evaluate the evidence for other therapies,' said lead author Katy Cooper of the University of Sheffield.

'To our knowledge, this is the first systematic review to assess complementary and alternative medicine for premature ejaculation.

'There are a range of treatments available for premature ejaculation, including drug treatments, behavioral techniques and counseling.

'However, some men may not want to visit the doctor, take drugs long-term or be on a long wait list for counseling.

In the current study, published in the journal Sexual Medicine, researchers evaluated 10 randomized controlled trials that included comparisons either to another type of treatment or to a placebo.

Two studies were of acupuncture, five were of Chinese herbal medicine, one of Ayurvedic herbal medicine and two of Korean topical 'severance secret' cream.

Together, the two acupuncture studies found that the treatment slightly increased intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) by about half a minute compared to placebo.

Chinese herbal medicine increased IELT by about two minutes, Ayurvedic herbal medicine increased IELT by nearly a minute and topical cream increased IELT by more than eight minutes.

Premature ejaculation is defined by reaching orgasm too quickly during sex, but there is no strict definition of 'too quickly'.