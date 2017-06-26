Forces heroes hit streets of Doncaster

Some of the world's most iconic aircraft helped Doncaster pay tribute to the heroes of Britain's armed forces.

The RAF's Red Arrows aerobatic display team and a historic Spitfire fighter took to the skies over the borough for this year's Armed Forces Day spectacular day.

Armed Forces Day Parade 2017 in Doncaster.

The public took to the town centre to watch, as a number of parades and activities took place in the town on Saturday.

There were around 400 personnel from the Armed Forces community on parade through Doncaster, from the land, sea and air forces, with the main focal points being Sir Nigel Gresley Square and St Sepulchre Gate. As well as current personnel, there were also local cadets groups, and veterans proudly displaying the medals of past campaigns on their chests.

Armed Forces Day events started with a military parade from Sir Nigel Gresley Square to St Sepulchre Gate in front of the Frenchgate Centre, with the Red Arrows and the Spitfire arriving in the borough in the early afternoon.

The original plan had been for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Lancaster Bomber to take part in the event, but that had to be called off due to technical problems with the aircraft.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said she was pleased to see the troops parade through the town.

She said: “Myself, my cabinet and council are proud to support Armed Forces Day as we have done for a number of years.

"Our current servicemen and women and those who have served our country in the past deserve the utmost respect and thanks for their selfless commitment and dedication."

