Football club's grant to field more players and grow the game

A sporting grant which has the backing of England's manager will allow a Doncaster football club to grow the game locally.

Denaby United has been given £1,500, which the club will use to start an over 45s men's team in the Sheffield Wragg League.

The money will help the club 'bridge the gap' between the over 35s team and the 'walking football' for older players.

Grow the Game is a £2.5 million programme funded by The FA and the Football Foundation. It awards grants to grassroots football clubs that wish to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups.

England manager and Football Foundation ambassador, Gareth Southgate, said: :“I am so pleased that Denaby United has secured this Grow the Game grant.

"The club has worked very hard with Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA and the Football Foundation to get more local people playing football, so that they can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits that come with playing regular sport.

“Grow the Game is mainly funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. This is money that is flowing from the very top of the game down to the lowest levels, to help clubs at the grassroots to bear the cost of starting up a new team, whether it be for a new kit, pitch hire or sending volunteers on FA accredited coaching courses.”

The manager of Denaby's new team, Carl Haines, welcomed the grant.

"This is great news for the club, it will bridge the gap between our popular over 35’s team and the next step of walking football," he said,

"We felt that we weren’t quite ready for that so the Football Foundation grant will help us keep playing competitive 11 a side football for a few years longer.

"Obviously the benefits in keeping fit and healthy are also huge."

The club now has teams from the under sevens to the over 45s.