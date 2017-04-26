Flybe link with Doncaster Sheffield Airport helped boost passenger growth

A partnership with airline Flybe has helped Doncaster Sheffield Airport break passenger records, say bosses.

The airport is this week marking the first anniversary of setting up a deal with Flybe, with the firm marking the occasion by naming its winter routes.

Officials say the partnership has helped the airport achieve its best passenger figures on record with 1.25m people using the airport in the last year, with Flybe providing 70 per cent of the growth from the previous year’s figures.

Flights are now on sale for the winter period and include Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Dublin, Jersey and Alicante.

Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating such a year of working with Flybe and are looking forward to welcoming passengers on their winter trips.

“The airline has quickly become a key player in Yorkshire offering low-cost leisure and business flights across Europe, and onward connectivity such as travelling to America via Dublin, clearing US customs in Ireland.

“It has been a fantastic year for the airport and our growth brings with it a boost to the local economy.

“We will continue to work with Flybe to make sure the services on offer and the destinations served meet the demands of the region.”

Flybe is the largest independent regional airline in Europe. It flies seven million passengers a year on 149 routes, from 62 destinations in nine countries.

Vincent Hodder, Flybe’s chief revenue officers says: “We’re pleased to be able to offer six key routes from Doncaster Sheffield as part of our 2017/18 winter programme.

“The diversity of our destinations is ideal for those wanting to book affordable business travel as well as those looking for short weekend leisure breaks over the autumn half-term and Christmas period. To ensure the lowest possible fares, it’s advisable for people to book their winter travel now.”