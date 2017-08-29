Floyd Mayweather sparkles in shorts made by Sheffield designer for Conor McGregor superfight

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather stepped into the ring in style for his superfight with Conor McGregor on Saturday - and it was all thanks to a fashion designer from Sheffield.

The former pound-for-pound king dazzled his way to a 10th round stoppage win against the Irish UFC champion in front of thousands of fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas - and his specially made trunks sparkled just as brightly.

The silk black shorts were emblazoned with the 40-year-old's favourite slogan TBE - which stands for 'The Best Ever' - along with a million dollar bill design wrapped around the shorts, complete with a picture of Floyd's face in foil gold.

And Sheffield can lay claim to its own's place in the history books by taking part in what has been dubbed 'The Money Fight' as the American's shorts were designed by Sharrow Vale-based sportswear firm Fight Label.

And as far as advertising your business goes, this wasn't bad as promoters claimed the bout could have been watched by as many as one billion people across 200 countries.

Speaking today from Las Vegas, Fight Label director Sophie Whittam said: "I'm honoured and blessed to have worked with Floyd and to have shared the excitement of an incredible week with him and his team for this momentous occasion."

Mayweather after defeating McGregor. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The 28-year-old told how she designed a previous pair of shorts and presented them to Floyd as a gift when he came to Sheffield City Hall as part of his UK 'Victory Tour' last year.

The boxer was so impressed with them that he got in touch later and asked her to design his trunks for the McGregor fight.

Sophie told how the idea for the shorts came to her while she was in the 'Gambling Capital of the World' working with other fighters about a month ago.

She said: "The design idea came to me in a vision on the plane, it had to be iconic, it had to be Floyd, it had to be the best ever."

Sophie with boxer Ashley Theophane in Las Vegas.

Sophie spent about a week in Vegas as the build up for the fight reached fever pitch and she was able to attend some of Floyd's training sessions.

She told how the boxer was so impressed with the design he chose to wear them even though he had been offered 'a handsome sum' to wear a different pair made by German fashion designer Philipp Plein.

Said Sophie: "He said he loved them and I presented them to him here on Wednesday at the press conference."

As an added bonus, other fighters on the undercard, including new WBA light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack, also wore her designs.

Sophie with Anthony Joshua in Vegas.

She was at the fight and described it as a 'star-studded event' attended by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo Di Caprio.

She added: "It was an unusual fight, for UFC and boxing to meet on such a huge scale with millions watching it certainly created an exciting event."

Although Floyd's shorts were pricey - worth in excess of £2000 - Sophie added that they are not the most expensive she has made as she also designed 24ct gold silk shorts worn by Amir Khan for a fight in 2014.

Since forming the company in 2014, she has also designed trunks for heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua, Sheffield's former world champion Kell Brook and Olympic star Nicola Adams.

After a busy week,Sophie said she plans to take the rest of the week off enjoying the sights and sounds of Vegas.