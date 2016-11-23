The Environment Agency has put a flood warning in place for Doncaster.

The Government body extended a yellow flood warning for the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley this morning.

The Environment Agency said: "Following the high levels after the heavy rain across the area on Monday, levels on the Lower Don are continuing to fall. Flood water is likely to continue to affect low lying land and roads until the river levels have further subsided. No significant rainfall is forecast over the next few days."

Over 150 roads across South Yorkshire were affected by flooding yesterday morning, following Monday's torrential downpour.