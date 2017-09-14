Five cars torched in night of destruction in South Yorkshire

Arsonists torched five cars in less than an hour in a night of destruction.

The reported incidents took place several weeks ago on Friday, July 7, between midnight and 1am but police have only just released details.

The first attack happened when a Volkswagen Scirrocco was set alight in Silkstone Common at midnight.

Around 50 minutes later a blue Hyundai parked on Aqueduct Street in Honeywell went up in flames.

The third incident involving three cars, a green Renault Scenic, a silver Citroen Xsara and a beige Citroen Xsara, which were set on fire at about 1am in Windsor Avenue, Kexborough.

Extensive damage was caused to all of the cars involved.

Detective constable Della O’Horo said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incidents, however the cars are believed to have been set alight deliberately.

“An investigation is currently ongoing and extensive enquiries have been conducted in the area.

"Arson is extremely dangerous and I would urge anyone with information about the incidents, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to please report it.”

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident but has since been released under investigation.

Contact police with information on 101 quoting incident numbers 16, 31 or 38 of 7 July.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.