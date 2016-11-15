Five Angels to be remembered on second anniversary of Doncaster road smash horror which claimed lives of five teenagers

Friends and family of five Doncaster teenagers killed in a horror road smash exactly two years ago today will remember the victims tonight.

Grove Gardens in Wheatley will be focal point for people to come together to pay their respects to Arpad Kore, Bartsoz Bortniczak, Blake Cairns, Jordanna Goodwin and Megan Storey - dubbed the Five Angels - who all died in the tragic smash in November 2014.

Last year, on the anniversary of the crash, a memorial bench was unveiled and it is there tonight where friends are expected to gather to light candles, release balloons and share memories of the five.

Arpad and Bartsoz, both 18 and Megan, Blake and Jordanna, 16, all died when the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough on November 15, 2014.