First time trial is a hit with South Yorkshire cyclists

Cyclists young and old pitted themselves against the clock in Rotherham’s first ever cycling time trial.

More than 40 cyclists took part in the event, which was staged on a one-mile route around Rotherham Town Centre.

Those taking part ranged from juniors (aged 11-15) to a rider in his 70s, club cyclists and people who were not attached to clubs but who wanted to test themselves in the timed event. Feedback from both participants and spectators was extremely positive.

Professional riders form the Andy Moore racing team attended on the day. Team member and time trial specialist Andy Bishop said: “We usually see really flat courses when we do town centre races, so we loved the variety on the Rotherham circuit.”

Fellow rider John Avill added: “We had an excellent day out, it was a real treat for myself and the children to be able to participate in an event nearer home, as we usually have to travel further away.”

Rotherham Council’s Cycle Hub was in attendance to fine tune participants’ cycles and local business J E James Cycles, which sponsored the event, brought along expert race mechanics to assist the competitors.

The Council’s Active Rotherham Team co-ordinated the event. Sport and Physical Activity Development Officer, Mark Hible, said: “I was delighted with the smooth running of the event; we started this on a small scale to see how things went. The Rotherham Wheelers Cycling Club were a massive help in planning the event and sending down numerous volunteers on the day.

“I would also like to thank John Elliss from J E James cycles who sponsored the event and brought the Andy Moore Race Team and other attractions on the day.”

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, added: “This was a first for Rotherham Town Centre and as a keen cyclist I’m delighted that we were able to host such an event successfully.

“We are already looking at a much bigger event for next year and are hoping to put Rotherham firmly on the cycling map in the future.”

Winning results on the day were: Men’s Time Trial: Neil Mangham, Women’s Time Trial: Samantha Weatherall, Junior boys: Gab Dalessio, Junior Girls: Tia Sheldon.