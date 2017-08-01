Firm reveals action to curb fly problems in Doncaster village

Bosses at a Doncaster recycling firm have told protesters how they are working to crack down on flies at their site in Rossington.

Tom Morris, boss of Morris and Co, at Bankwood Lane, came out to speak to residents who were protesting at flies in the area, and against the issue of lorry movements, which they believe are coming from firms on the industrial estate there.

Rossington residents pictured protesting on Bankwood Lane

Mr Morris handed the group a statement to tell them that his firm was happy to talk to residents about the issue, and was moving some of its work from the site to help relieve the problem.

He told them: "It has been well publicised that we have had issues with fly infestations. We have had two infestations this year, one in April and one a couple of weeks ago, and we have worked hard to eradicate them. The offending material has been moved offsite and there is no evidence of fly activity.

"We have made many changes to site over the past couple of months. We have implemented insecticide regimes and fly monitoring procedures and the results show that this has helped the issue."

He added the insecticide was made from organic compounds and did not contain any of the harmful chemicals.

Now the firm has decided to make a number of additional changes to try to make sure they do not have any more infestations.

This has included moving its clean steel can operation to another site permanently. They have also committed to processing dirty aluminum cans within 24 hours of their arrival, and contracted the sale of contaminated steel cans to another firm 15 miles away.

These are thought to be the three types of can that can attract flies.

Mr Morris added: "I am confident that these measures will mean that we as a company are no longer the source of any fly infestation."

He added his firm had no connection with the lorry park at the top of Bankwood Lane.

Protesters gathered on Bankwood Lane with placards stating "Taking a Stand Against the Flies" and "Truck Off Out Of Our Village", a reference to concerns over the number of lorries using Bankwood Lane and then West End Lane.

Police also attended the protest, after a quad biker attacked a protester with a paintball gun last week at the same location

Protester Cheryl May said Morris' statement was helpful.

She said: "This protest is about two issues - the flies and the lorries.

"We want to see a road built so that the lorries no longer have to go through part of the village."