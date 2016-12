Fire crews were called to two fires in close proximity in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Harworth, Worksop and Maltby attended Scrooby Road in Harworth, near Retford, at 00.41am, December 22.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue said: "Two portacabins were severely damaged by fire. The stop message was received at 2.06am. Two hoses and thermal imaging were used."

Crews were also called to White Slack Road, Bircotes at 1am were one car was severely damaged by fire.