Firefighters search vehicle in canal in Doncaster

Firefighters searched a vehicle after it was spotted in a Doncaster canal this morning.

Crews were alerted to the vehicle in the River Dun Navigation Canal, near High Street, Barnby Dun, at 12.50am.

Firefighters used a boat to search the river and check that the vehicle was empty.

The specialist water rescue team was also sent to the River Don, near Frederick Street in Rotherham town centre, after a woman was spotted in the water this morning.

Firefighters launched a boat to reach the woman and pluck her to safety at 6.30am.

No other details have been released.

