Firefighters celebrate National Dog Day with gallery of 'proudest pooch rescues' in South Yorkshire

It's National Dog Day today, and what better way to celebrate than by sharing some pictures of their daftest misadventures?

As animal lovers nationwide get all gooey-eyed over cute canine photos, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue marked the occasion by sharing snaps of what it called its 'proudest pooch rescues'.

Firefighters with a grateful mutt (pic: SYFR)

They include the pitiable case of a young Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Rotherham who ended up with her head stuck in a wheel last year.

Also making the gallery was the time-honoured rescue of a dog trapped down a hole - the canine equivalent of 'cat stuck up a tree'.

Last week, firefighters in Sheffield came to the aid of a fox which had fallen down a well.

This unfortunate pooch needed patching up (pic:SYFR)