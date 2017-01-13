Firefighters called to arson attacks in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster

Arsonists torched three vehicles in South Yorkshire overnight.

A BMW one series was set alight on Meredith Road, Hillsborough, at 11.45pm; a Peugeot was torched on Low Lane, Carr, Rotherham and another vehicle was fired on Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

