Firefighters called to arson attacks across South Yorkshire

A car, van, wheelie bins and rubbish were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight.

Firefighters dealt with a recycling bin set alight in the car park of The Dome in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning along with rubbish and a fence torched in Whitelee Road, Mexborough.

Last night, a van was set alight in Manor Lane, Manor, Sheffield and a car was torched in Netherwood Road, Wombwell, Barnsley.

In Sheffield, rubbish was set on fire in Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen and a recycling bin was torched in Bassledene Road, Manor.

Two wheelie bins were found burning in Crown Avenue, Cudworth, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.