The fire service is currently in attendance at a North Lincolnshire business premises, due to a chemical spillage.

Humberside Fire and Rescue were called to a commercial premises in Ashby Road, Scunthorpe at 11.26 to reports of the spillage.

Crews from Scunthorpe and Immington East were sent to the scene.

A spokesman said more information on cause of the chemical spillage is not available at this time.

More to follow.