Fire investigations to continue into death of Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon

Investigations are ongoing into the death of Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon

Investigations are set to continue into the death of Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon.

The 13-year-old boy who died following a fire in the village of Campsall near Doncaster was formally identified on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the the joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Jack sadly died after a fire in Byron Avenue, Campsall. Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a shed at that location at around 9pm on Thursday, October 27.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered.

Many have been leaving tributes to Jack on social media

Flowers left near the scene in Campsall

One friend said: "Rest in paradise jack, known you soooo long and that's the worst news ever, one of my best friends ever- gone but never forgotten, taken too young. love you always xxxxx"

Another person said: "Absolutely heart wrenching R.I.P little guy, fly high thought are with you little man your family and friends at this tragic time. Xxx"

One woman posted: "Gorgeous little fella. Heartbreaking. Thinking about his family xx"

A floral tribute outside the family home on Byron Avenue said: 'We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken.'

Jack's body was discovered after a fire broke out in a shed. Picture: Andrew Roe

