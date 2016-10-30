Fire investigations to continue into death of Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon

Investigations are set to continue into the death of Doncaster teenager Jack Sheldon.

The 13-year-old boy who died following a fire in the village of Campsall near Doncaster was formally identified on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the the joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing between South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Jack sadly died after a fire in Byron Avenue, Campsall. Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a shed at that location at around 9pm on Thursday, October 27.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered.

Many have been leaving tributes to Jack on social media

Flowers left near the scene in Campsall

One friend said: "Rest in paradise jack, known you soooo long and that's the worst news ever, one of my best friends ever- gone but never forgotten, taken too young. love you always xxxxx"

Another person said: "Absolutely heart wrenching R.I.P little guy, fly high thought are with you little man your family and friends at this tragic time. Xxx"

One woman posted: "Gorgeous little fella. Heartbreaking. Thinking about his family xx"

A floral tribute outside the family home on Byron Avenue said: 'We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken.'