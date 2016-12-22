FIRE HAZARD: Warning issued about potential dangers of tumbler dryers

Winter is well and truly here, so the chances of getting your washing out on the line are slim.

However, if you use a tumble dryer, there are some simple tips to keep you and your family safe.

This area has seen numerous tumble dryer fires and there have been some famous brands in the national spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Whirlpool has said that more than four million of its tumble dryers, sold under the Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda brands, were at risk of catching fire. Despite the warning however, some customers are still waiting for theirs to be fixed.

What is the problem?

A fire safety notice has been issue to a number of Whirlpool tumble dryers because of excess fluff coming into contact with the heating element.

This appears to have been the cause of a number of fires in both Humberside and nationally.

Which machines are affected?

Hotpoint

Indesit

Creda

Tumble dryers made by these brands between April 2004 and September 2015 are subject to the fire safety notice.

How to determine if your machine is affected

Humberside Fire and Rescue (HFRS) is urging the public to check their tumble dryer and go to the following link if they think their appliance might need checking and modifying: https://safety.hotpoint.eu/

(Creda owners can check via the Hotpoint site).

According to the safety warning, if your product has a green “dot” sticker on the door area or on the back plate, no action is required.

Where can a machine’s model number be found?

The full model number can be found on a tag located either on the back of the dryer door or in the recess of the dryer door.

What should owners of potentially affected tumble dryers do?

Contact Indesit on 0800 151 0905 if customers have any concerns and have not yet been contacted about their tumble dryer.

Probably the number one thing to remember when it comes to tumble dryers is to always keep the airway clear. Blockages will lead to overheating and may even result in a fire. Your tumble dryer will also need to be kept clean to stay in working order.

How to look after your tumble dryer:

Make sure your tumble dryer is cool before removing the lint (fluff) filter

Clean dirt / dust off the lint (this should be carried out every time the dryer is used)

Regularly check the lint filter for damage as it can easily be replaced

If your tumble dryer uses a sensor, it is recommended to clean with white vinegar or a stainless steel cleaner every few months.

The area around the lint filter will accommodate dust overtime. Every six months use a vacuum cleaner to clean this area.

Clean the outside of your tumble dryer with a damp cloth

Cleaning the inside of your tumble dryer: Make sure your tumble dryer is a cool temperature and is switched off from the mains.

Unscrew the back panel and remove

Vacuum the blower area

Vacuum around the pipe connection area

Refit panel back in place

Tumble drying tips:

Separate fabrics before loading into the tumble dryer. Drying similar fabrics together will reduce drying time and save energy.

Always check the care label before you attempt to dry fabrics. Some items may require a lower heat setting or may advise that you do not tumble dry at all.

Loosen your load before you start the drying cycle. This will allow your clothes to dry more efficiently.

Do not overload your tumble dryer as it needs enough space for air to circulate.

Try to avoid becoming reliant on using your tumble dryer to dry your clothing as you may build up a hefty electricity bill as well as playing a part in building up CO2 emissions.