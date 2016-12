A Conisbrough resident had to be given oxygen by firefighters after their chip pan burst in to flames.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue released this photo showing the fire damaged kitchen the day after the incident, on December 19.

A statement on their Facebook page said: “The resident was given oxygen by firefighters, before paramedics arrived to treat them for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Please don’t leave cooking unattended and never use a chip pan- oven chips are safer.”