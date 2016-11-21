Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling plant in Doncaster

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a recycling plant in Doncaster.

They were called to the fire on Low Levels Bank, Hatfield, at 6am and expect to remain at the scene for some time.

The cause is not yet known.

