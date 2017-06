Firefighters from Sheffield Central station were called to a blaze in a skip bin in Sheffield this evening.

The crew used one main jet to extinguish the fire at Matthew Street, Shalesmoor.

They received the call about 7pm.

A crew in Doncaster freed a woman and two-year-old child who were trapped in a bathroom shortly before 7.30pm.

Adwick Firefighters gained access through an upstairs window to free the woman and child from the building in Laurel Avenue, Cusworth.