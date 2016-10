Firefighters were called to two bin fires on Saturday night.

In two separate incidents, residents were burning rubbish in their gardens which had got out of control.

Firefighters used hose reels to contain the fires, on Hartley Brook Road and Gatty Road.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters went to Hartley Brook Road, they were there for about half an hour and then at 7.45pm they were called to Gatty Road. They came away at around 8.15pm.”