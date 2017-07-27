Ferrari crashes and bursts into flames on M1 in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A driver of this costly Ferrari had a lucky escape after coming off the M1 in South Yorkshire.

Pictures posted by officers from South Yorkshire Police Ops Support show the mangled supercar in a field close to the motorway between Junction 37 and 38 near Barnsley.

Police say the car lost control, flew into the air and burst into flames earlier today.

But miraculously, the driver only came away cuts and bruises.

The force tweeted: "Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1. Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames #fire #ouch."