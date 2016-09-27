"Feisty" Doncaster "pocket rocket" shop boss named as one of hopefuls on The Apprentice 2016

A Doncaster business boss who describes herself as a "feisty pocket rocket" has been unveiled as one of the contenders hoping to impress Lord Sugar on the new series of The Apprentice.

Children's clothing company chief Frances Bishop has been named as one of the 18 hopefuls bidding to win the BBC1 series which returns on October 6.

Frances with her business colleague Rachel Mawby in 2015.

Frances, who runs Doncaster based clothes shop Pud, which is based in King's Arcade, is one one nine women and nine men unveiled for the 12th series of the show where contestants take part in a series of tough business challenges to land a job alongside notoriously difficult to please Lord Sugar.

She said: “I’m a pocket rocket. I’m quite fiery and live by the rule ‘kill them with kindness’.”

The 25-year--old also describes herself as "talkative with a feisty personality," which she says has got her so far in the business world.

She added that she wants to impress Lord Sugar with her "strong positive outlook."

Frances at her clothes shop Pud.

Frances will be hoping to avoid the infamous "You're fired" experience when the show gets under way.

In 2015, Frances donated hundreds of items of children’s clothing in a bid to help with the Syrian refugee crisis.

Staff donated around 600 items of sale stock to Save The Children after being moved by the harrowing photograph of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi’s body washed up on a Turkish beach.

She said: “We’ve been wanting to do something for charity for a while and the image of Aylan Kurdi on the beach was the catalyst for that.

Frances donated items to help the Syrian refugee crisis.

“As soon as I saw that picture it had a real effect on me.

“His lifeless body brought home the reality of the humanitarian crisis facing Syrian refugees.

“As parents ourselves, this image of an innocent little boy is beyond any imaginable comprehension.

“Each day we are oblivious to the hardships faced by people here in our home country and across the world.

“But we can all do something to help.

“And that starts with kindness.”

Mrs Bishop, who has a two-year-old son, Oscar, donated stock from her Doncaster store in King’s Arcade in St Sepulchre Gate and her other branches in Newark and Nottingham.