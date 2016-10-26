Fears over killer food poisoning bug prompt pate recall

Patchwork Pate has recalled 15 varieties of its pate over fears it could contain the toxin responsible for potentially fatal botulism food poisoning.
The company has been forced into the recall after being unable to prove the effectiveness of its safety procedures in relation to controlling Clostridium botulinum.
The issue relates to controlling factors to prevent the growth and toxin production of the toxin, which if present in food can cause botulism - a form of food poisoning which can be fatal.
The following products are affected:
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Anchovies and Capers
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 2310, 1111, 1506, 2209, 3005 and 1307
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Apple and Walnut
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 1311, 1812, 2009, 2004 and 2806
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Orange and Garlic
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 1506, 1108, 611, 1112, 1910, 1204, 809, 2009 and 2709
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver, Sundried Tomato and Onion
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 710, 1012, 501, 1204, 1111, 2605 and 2209
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver and Spiced Chilli
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 1311, 203, 809, 2709, 605, 1506, 1108 and 1910
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver, Olive and Lemon
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 2310, 2004, 2206, 909, 2209 and 2001
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver, Apple and Welsh Cider
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 312, 2001, 1204, 2605, 2206, 2209, 2110, 2310, 1311, 1712, 1105 and 1608
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver with Spiced Shiitake Mushroom
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 710, 312, 2112, 3103 and 1204
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver with Smoked Water & Penderyn Whiskey
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 3010, 312, 1812, 203, 1905 and 2110
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Chicken Liver with Smoked Vodka
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 1111, 312, 1105, 1908, 1810, 110, 703 and 1509
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase Pheasant Liver with Chase Sloe Gin
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 710, 611, 1112, 2001, 2004, 1307, 809 and 1908
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Duck Liver with Chase Marmalade Vodka
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 1111, 312, 1812, 2112, 2001, 2004, 2206, 1307, 809, 1810, 3010, 710, 1012, 2203 and 1908
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Chicken Liver with Extra Dry Gin
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 2310, 1112, 1812, 2011, 501, 1805, 1908, 2206, 909, 1309 and 1810
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chiltern Valley Duck and Orange
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 3010, 809, 2711 and 407
Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chiltern Valley Wild Boar
Pack size: 90g jar
Batch code: 611, 2711 and 809
If you have bought any of these affected products do not eat them. Instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.