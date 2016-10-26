Fears over killer food poisoning bug prompt pate recall

Patchwork Pate has recalled 15 varieties of its pate over fears it could contain the toxin responsible for potentially fatal botulism food poisoning.

The company has been forced into the recall after being unable to prove the effectiveness of its safety procedures in relation to controlling Clostridium botulinum.

The issue relates to controlling factors to prevent the growth and toxin production of the toxin, which if present in food can cause botulism - a form of food poisoning which can be fatal.

The following products are affected:

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Anchovies and Capers

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 2310, 1111, 1506, 2209, 3005 and 1307

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Apple and Walnut

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 1311, 1812, 2009, 2004 and 2806

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Orange and Garlic

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 1506, 1108, 611, 1112, 1910, 1204, 809, 2009 and 2709

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver, Sundried Tomato and Onion

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 710, 1012, 501, 1204, 1111, 2605 and 2209

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver and Spiced Chilli

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 1311, 203, 809, 2709, 605, 1506, 1108 and 1910

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver, Olive and Lemon

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 2310, 2004, 2206, 909, 2209 and 2001

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver, Apple and Welsh Cider

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 312, 2001, 1204, 2605, 2206, 2209, 2110, 2310, 1311, 1712, 1105 and 1608

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver with Spiced Shiitake Mushroom

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 710, 312, 2112, 3103 and 1204

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver with Smoked Water & Penderyn Whiskey

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 3010, 312, 1812, 203, 1905 and 2110

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Chicken Liver with Smoked Vodka

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 1111, 312, 1105, 1908, 1810, 110, 703 and 1509

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase Pheasant Liver with Chase Sloe Gin

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 710, 611, 1112, 2001, 2004, 1307, 809 and 1908

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Duck Liver with Chase Marmalade Vodka

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 1111, 312, 1812, 2112, 2001, 2004, 2206, 1307, 809, 1810, 3010, 710, 1012, 2203 and 1908

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Chicken Liver with Extra Dry Gin

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 2310, 1112, 1812, 2011, 501, 1805, 1908, 2206, 909, 1309 and 1810

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chiltern Valley Duck and Orange

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 3010, 809, 2711 and 407

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chiltern Valley Wild Boar

Pack size: 90g jar

Batch code: 611, 2711 and 809

If you have bought any of these affected products do not eat them. Instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.