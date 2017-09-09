Favourite Things wiht John Magee

John Magee, aged 33, is centre manager at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet. From Derbyshire, he worked for Debenhams for nine years before moving to Freeport Fleetwood. Arriving at Lakeside Village in 2016, this is John’s first time in South Yorkshire.

Lakeside area

I just love the general Lakeside area.

It’s a beautiful setting and a fantastic area for people to enjoy a wide range of activities from dog walking to dragon boat racing. It obviously goes without saying, though, that the jewel in its crown is Lakeside Village of course! I’ve been centre manager for coming up to a year now and the outlet is such a vibrant place with so much going on so it’s a real pleasure to come into work every day.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Again, what a great environment! I am animal mad and this is such a wonderful asset to Doncaster. I have really enjoyed numerous visits to the park already and every time I’m bowled over by what it has to offer. There’s something to suit everyone! I’m really looking forward to seeing what the expansion will add and I can’t wait for my next visit.

Doncaster Racecourse

The Racecourse is such a focal point for the town and one of the most noticeable places when you come to Doncaster as a newbie! I’ve been itching to attend an event there and get a real feel for it. In fact, the forthcoming St Leger Festival will not only be the first time I’ve visited Doncaster Racecourse it will also be the first time I’ve ever been to a race meeting. I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant day out and will live up to all my expectations because I’ve heard so much about it already!

The people

I’ve lived and worked in towns all over the North of England and I can honestly say that some of the most genuinely nice people I’ve met have been in this part of the world. Since coming to work in Doncaster I’ve found people to be friendly and helpful, and people have really gone out of their way to make me feel welcome. It’s a pleasure to be part of the community here and I can really feel the buzz around the town as a place on the up. The Doncaster people are a massive part of that success.Bawtry

What an ideal place to go for an after work tipple!

So much choice to pick from. I just love the Town House which is fresh and modern but still has a traditional pub feel.

The cosy little snug provides a great area to relax in with friends and colleagues over a G&T.

There are also loads of options to eat in Bawtry too and I’ve enjoyed a fab curry at Lancers restaurant. Bawtry is definitely on my list to revisit soon.