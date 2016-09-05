Faulty light causes fire at Doncaster house

Fascia boards and guttering on a house in Doncaster went up in flames after an outside light developed a fault.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident at Millcroft Crescent, Hatfield, Doncaster, at 9.10pm on Friday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

