Father and daughter take on gruelling 1,000 cycle challenge

A mum who started cycling a few miles through her local park for relaxation is now preparing to ride over 1,000 miles in support of a city charity.

Julie Grigg from Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands who has made Greystones, Sheffield, her home, is to cycle the length of Britain from Lands’ End to John O’Groats to Lands End in a 14 day challenge.

The mum of two is supporting ACCT charity and needs to cycle upto 172 miles per week to be fit enough to tackle the demanding ride.

She is taking part with her dad Martin, who at the age of 81 is one of the oldest people to take on the gruelling challenge.

Julie said: “When my dad turned 80 we decided we wanted to take on a challenge. I enjoyed riding my bike for fun as a child. I only started cycling again a few years ago, whereas dad has been cycling for years and is remarkably fit for his age. So part of the challenge is to keep up with him. He is an inspiration, he’s much fitter and stronger than me.

Julie, a full time pharmacist, fits training around her work and family commitments. She gets up at 4.50am each morning and cycles into the Peak District for 10 to 20 miles before a quick breakfast and heading to work.

She said: “It isn’t easy to fit in all the training around my other commitments but I feel incredibly fit and in the best shape of my life. I enjoying being out in the stunning countryside seeing birds and other wildlife.

At the weekend she takes on a 60 to 70 mile ride to boost her fitness and build stamina as she will be tackling steep gradients.

Martin, from 20 years old was a keen amateur racing cyclist in his youth. He took up road cycling again at 62 and comfortably manages 70 mile rides. He is a member of Sutton Coldfield CCC club and is one of a group of cyclist of similar age who share a passion for cycling.

Martin said: “I’ve always enjoyed an active life and I am excited to be sharing this experience with my daughter and supporting a great cause. Both he and Julie are raising money for ACCT charity as a family member has Aspergers and has received help and support. To donate please visit Click here and read Julie’s blog detailing her challenge see legojsite.wordpress.com