Fatal collision on A180

One person has died and a man has been left with life threatening injuries following a two vehicle collision on the A180.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway, close to South Killingholme in North Lincolnshire, at around 9.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 1).

It involved a white Ford Forcus Zetec and a blue Peugeot 206, which came to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old local man, was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary by the Coastguard helicopter, where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Peugeot, who has not yet been identified, sadly died at the scene.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers are asked to call 101, quoting log number 598 of November 1.