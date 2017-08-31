Fancy being on telly? ITV dating show Take Me Out looking for Doncaster contestants for new series

If you are looking for love and fancy being on telly, here's your big chance.

Hit ITV dating game show Take Me Out is currently on the lookout for contestants for the new series which sees 30 women fighting for the affections of just one man.

The series, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, is looking for both boys and girls to sign up for the next series.

The show is looking for single men and women to take part and the closing date for applications is October 14.

You can apply online HERE